Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
In TOT, the enemy promises to confiscate TV equipment from those who do not want to connect Russian TV - Resistance

In TOT, the enemy promises to confiscate TV equipment from those who do not want to connect Russian TV - Resistance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 23323 views

Russians are imposing Russian satellite TV on the occupied territories. The local population refuses, so the occupiers threaten to confiscate “unlicensed” equipment from those who do not install Kremlin channels.

In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians continue to spread their television to increase the effectiveness of their propaganda. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports .

The Kremlin's lie machine works thanks to information isolation, when there is no alternative to Russia's distorted reality,

- the statement said.

Details

Thus, the occupiers are actively distributing television equipment for the "Russian Year" satellite TV channel, which includes about 20 Kremlin channels.

The CNS noted that the local population is in no hurry to take home such gifts, as they do not want to fall into the trap of enemy propaganda. As a result, the Russians began to threaten to confiscate "unlicensed television equipment" from those who refuse to install the "Russian measure.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

