In TOT, the enemy promises to confiscate TV equipment from those who do not want to connect Russian TV - Resistance

In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians continue to spread their television to increase the effectiveness of their propaganda. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports .

The Kremlin's lie machine works thanks to information isolation, when there is no alternative to Russia's distorted reality, - the statement said.

Details

Thus, the occupiers are actively distributing television equipment for the "Russian Year" satellite TV channel, which includes about 20 Kremlin channels.

The CNS noted that the local population is in no hurry to take home such gifts, as they do not want to fall into the trap of enemy propaganda. As a result, the Russians began to threaten to confiscate "unlicensed television equipment" from those who refuse to install the "Russian measure.

