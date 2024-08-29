ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Schedules don't work: Ukrenergo announces emergency blackouts in 11 regions of Ukraine

Schedules don't work: Ukrenergo announces emergency blackouts in 11 regions of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13381 views

Power companies reported emergency power outages in more than ten regions of Ukraine on August 29. The previous blackout schedules in these regions are temporarily suspended.

Power engineers have warned that today, August 29, emergency power outages will be introduced in more than ten regions of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Details

Attention! Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipro, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava and Donetsk (partially) regions

- the company said in a statement. 

The power engineers emphasized that the previous blackout schedules in these regions are temporarily not in effect.

Recall

During the Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine on August 26 , four power units of the nuclear power plant were temporarily disconnected from the grid. 

