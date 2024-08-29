Schedules don't work: Ukrenergo announces emergency blackouts in 11 regions of Ukraine

Power engineers have warned that today, August 29, emergency power outages will be introduced in more than ten regions of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Details

Attention! Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipro, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava and Donetsk (partially) regions - the company said in a statement.

The power engineers emphasized that the previous blackout schedules in these regions are temporarily not in effect.

Recall

During the Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine on August 26 , four power units of the nuclear power plant were temporarily disconnected from the grid.

“Ukrenergo warns about fake outage schedules in Telegram channels