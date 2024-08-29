Schedules don't work: Ukrenergo announces emergency blackouts in 11 regions of Ukraine
Power companies reported emergency power outages in more than ten regions of Ukraine on August 29. The previous blackout schedules in these regions are temporarily suspended.
Power engineers have warned that today, August 29, emergency power outages will be introduced in more than ten regions of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.
Attention! Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipro, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava and Donetsk (partially) regions
The power engineers emphasized that the previous blackout schedules in these regions are temporarily not in effect.
During the Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine on August 26 , four power units of the nuclear power plant were temporarily disconnected from the grid.
