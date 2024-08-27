Schedules don't work: emergency power outages are introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions

Emergency power outages are being introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions, and schedules are not in effect, DTEK and regional power companies have reported, UNN reports.

Details

"Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa and Donetsk regions: emergency blackouts have been introduced. The relevant order was issued by Ukrenergo due to the difficult situation in the power system. Please note that schedules do not apply during emergency outages," DTEK said on social media.

Emergency outages are also reported in other regions.

"At the direction of NPC Ukrenergo, emergency outage schedules were introduced in the Sumy region at 14:43 for stages 1-4 (simultaneously with the use of gas-insulated power plants)," Sumyoblenergo said.

"According to the order of NPC Ukrenergo, on August 27, from 14:41, the schedule of emergency outages of stages 1-4 was applied in the region," Poltavaoblenergo also noted regarding Poltava region. Also, according to the head of local RMA, Philip Pronin, hourly outages continue to operate.

"At the command of NEC Ukrenergo, on August 27, from 2:38 p.m., emergency shutdown schedules were applied in the Cherkasy region. In addition, hourly shutdown schedules continue to operate," Cherkasyoblenergo said.

