Scandal in Kosmach: Ivano-Frankivsk police are going to work with people to prevent such cases in the future

The police in Ivano-Frankivsk region are going to work with people to prevent cases like the one in Kosmach, where a woman complained that she and her young daughter were beaten by a group of angry women who decided that she was allegedly collaborating with the Territorial Centre of Recruitment. This was stated by Andriy Yatskiv, the head of the communications sector of the Main Department of the National Police in Ivano-Frankivsk region, on Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

The police are carrying out an enhanced version of the service and will continue to serve in such areas, where possible, in such communities, and will work with people and also with the community to prevent such incidents in the future - Yatskiv said.

He added that the investigation is ongoing and will establish all the circumstances and all the persons involved in the incident. According to him, the participants in the incident were local residents.

"These are all local residents, the police are currently working with them, and later we will provide more information about those who participated in these hooligan actions," Yatskiv said.

He also said that "it was a spontaneous gathering of people who blocked this section of the road" and that it lasted for a certain period of time, and after talking to law enforcement officers, the participants dispersed.

A mother and her 6-year-old daughter were beaten in Ivano-Frankivsk region: police initiated criminal proceedings