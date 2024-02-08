ukenru
04:30 AM • 100424 views

March 1, 06:49 PM • 126321 views

Exclusive
March 1, 01:58 PM • 128300 views

February 28, 11:19 PM • 169897 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 168351 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 273711 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177593 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166969 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148695 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 242765 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105220 views
March 2, 01:39 AM • 99881 views
04:32 AM • 74865 views
04:43 AM • 71427 views
05:19 AM • 83735 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 273711 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 242765 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 228063 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 253522 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 239461 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 126321 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 102980 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 103200 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 119540 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 119991 views
Scandal in Kosmach: Ivano-Frankivsk police are going to work with people to prevent such cases in the future

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21558 views

Police in Ivano-Frankivsk region will work with local communities to prevent further incidents like the one in Kosmach.

The police in Ivano-Frankivsk region are going to work with people to prevent cases like the one in Kosmach, where a woman complained that she and her young daughter were beaten by a group of angry women who decided that she was allegedly collaborating with the Territorial Centre of Recruitment. This was stated by Andriy Yatskiv, the head of the communications sector of the Main Department of the National Police in Ivano-Frankivsk region, on Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

The police are carrying out an enhanced version of the service and will continue to serve in such areas, where possible, in such communities, and will work with people and also with the community to prevent such incidents in the future

- Yatskiv said.

He added that the investigation is ongoing and will establish all the circumstances and all the persons involved in the incident. According to him, the participants in the incident were local residents.

"These are all local residents, the police are currently working with them, and later we will provide more information about those who participated in these hooligan actions," Yatskiv said.

He also said that "it was a spontaneous gathering of people who blocked this section of the road" and that it lasted for a certain period of time, and after talking to law enforcement officers, the participants dispersed.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
ivano-frankivskIvano-Frankivsk

