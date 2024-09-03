SBU liquidates two bot farms working for Russian special services

The Security Service and the National Police neutralized two bot farms in Poltava and Zakarpattia regions that worked for Russian special services. This was reported by the SBU, UNN reports.

As a result of special operations, the organizers of hostile cells were exposed. They were two local IT specialists who sold fake accounts to Russia. Later, Russian special services reportedly used them to conduct information sabotage in favor of the Kremlin.

In particular, the racists used accounts "registered" in Ukraine to spread disinformation about the socio-political situation in the country, allegedly on behalf of Ukrainian citizens.

Russian special services also used fake accounts to spread discrediting messages about the activities of the Defense Forces and the situation at the front.

Two bot farms helped Russia to “disperse” Kremlin fakes and hack Ukrainian soldiers' phones: two bot farms exposed

️ For example, in Poltava region , a local resident was exposed who created almost 15 thousand anonymous accounts in various social networks and messengers on the "order" of the Russian Federation. To conceal the crime, he tried to sell the accounts via the darknet at the rate of $1.5 per virtual "user.

According to the investigation, the bot farm with the relevant equipment and SIM cards of Ukrainian operators was located directly in the offender's apartment.

️ In Transcarpathia , law enforcement officers eliminated a channel for the underground sale of unique IP addresses registered in the region to Russia. This allowed Russian users to impersonate Ukrainians on the Internet.

For the purpose of conspiracy, the defendant received funds from "customers" through Russian payment systems in the form of cryptocurrency.

Both defendants were served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 361 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized interference with the operation of information (automated), electronic communication, information and communication systems, electronic communication networks, committed by a group of persons).

The investigation is ongoing. The offenders face up to 5 years in prison.

Russians spread fake videos about the looting of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kursk region