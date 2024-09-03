ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

SBU liquidates two bot farms working for Russian special services

SBU liquidates two bot farms working for Russian special services

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13207 views

In Poltava and Zakarpattia regions, the SBU exposed organizers of bot farms that sold fake accounts to Russia. The offenders created anonymous accounts and sold unique IP addresses for information sabotage.

The Security Service and the National Police neutralized two bot farms in Poltava and Zakarpattia regions that worked for Russian special services. This was reported by the SBU, UNN reports.

As a result of special operations, the organizers of hostile cells were exposed. They were two local IT specialists who sold fake accounts to Russia. Later, Russian special services reportedly used them to conduct information sabotage in favor of the Kremlin.

In particular, the racists used accounts "registered" in Ukraine to spread disinformation about the socio-political situation in the country, allegedly on behalf of Ukrainian citizens.

Russian special services also used fake accounts to spread discrediting messages about the activities of the Defense Forces and the situation at the front.

Two bot farms helped Russia to “disperse” Kremlin fakes and hack Ukrainian soldiers' phones: two bot farms exposed12.06.24, 16:45 • 37415 views

️ For example, in Poltava region , a local resident was exposed who created almost 15 thousand anonymous accounts in various social networks and messengers on the "order" of the Russian Federation. To conceal the crime, he tried to sell the accounts via the darknet at the rate of $1.5 per virtual "user.

According to the investigation, the bot farm with the relevant equipment and SIM cards of Ukrainian operators was located directly in the offender's apartment.

️ In Transcarpathia , law enforcement officers eliminated a channel for the underground sale of unique IP addresses registered in the region to Russia. This allowed Russian users to impersonate Ukrainians on the Internet.

For the purpose of conspiracy, the defendant received funds from "customers" through Russian payment systems in the form of cryptocurrency.

Both defendants were served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 361 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized interference with the operation of information (automated), electronic communication, information and communication systems, electronic communication networks, committed by a group of persons).

The investigation is ongoing. The offenders face up to 5 years in prison.

Russians spread fake videos about the looting of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kursk region28.08.24, 18:14 • 21421 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergenciesTechnologies

