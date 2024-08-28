Russians spread fake videos about the looting of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kursk region

Russians are spreading a fake video to discredit the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region. They say that the Ukrainian military are allegedly looting local stores. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN reports.

Analysts said that hostile resources are spreading videos of the allegedly Ukrainian English-language media outlet United24 media.

The released footage allegedly shows radio conversations intercepted by the Ukrainian side, in which the Russian commander asks his soldiers to eat only the food they brought with them.

The video distributed by the Russians also describes cases of fatal poisonings among Ukrainian soldiers fighting in the Kursk region after allegedly eating food stolen from local supermarkets.

United24 media stated that this information was fake and that they had not published such a video. By inventing such fakes, Russian propagandists are trying to discredit the Ukrainian military, who are participating in the operation in the Kursk region, by attributing crimes to them that they did not commit - the Center said.

The Center also emphasized that, unlike the Russian military, Ukrainian soldiers do not commit looting and treat the local population with respect.

