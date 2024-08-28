ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 126472 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 131185 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 215517 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 162377 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 158321 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145305 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 207652 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112645 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 195193 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105214 views

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 82297 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 106389 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 103188 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 68815 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 52431 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 215517 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 207652 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 195193 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 221618 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 209361 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 39677 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 52463 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153861 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152888 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156837 views
Russians spread fake videos about the looting of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kursk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21421 views

Hostile resources are spreading a fake video about the alleged looting of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region. United24 media denied this information, calling it an attempt to discredit the Armed Forces.

Russians are spreading a fake video to discredit the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region. They say that the Ukrainian military are allegedly looting local stores. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN reports.

Details

Analysts said that hostile resources are spreading videos of the allegedly Ukrainian English-language media outlet United24 media.

The released footage allegedly shows radio conversations intercepted by the Ukrainian side, in which the Russian commander asks his soldiers to eat only the food they brought with them.

The video distributed by the Russians also describes cases of fatal poisonings among Ukrainian soldiers fighting in the Kursk region after allegedly eating food stolen from local supermarkets.

United24 media stated that this information was fake and that they had not published such a video. By inventing such fakes, Russian propagandists are trying to discredit the Ukrainian military, who are participating in the operation in the Kursk region, by attributing crimes to them that they did not commit

- the Center said.

The Center also emphasized that, unlike the Russian military, Ukrainian soldiers do not commit looting and treat the local population with respect.

Recall

The aggressor country's propaganda media accuse the Ukrainian Armed Forces of shelling positions in the Kursk region with chemical weapons. The Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security said that this is part of the enemy's disinformation campaign to cover up its own crimes with chemical agents.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

