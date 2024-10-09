SBI detains serviceman of the 56th Separate Mechanized Brigade who publicly stated about the CWS

Law enforcers detained a soldier of the 56th Separate Mechanized Brigade who publicly announced that he was leaving the military unit. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Sources of UNN reported that it was Serhiy Gnezdilov.

SBI officers detained a serviceman of the 56th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade who had left the military unit without permission and reported it via social media on September 21 - the SBI said in a statement.

On September 23, 2024, the Donetsk Special Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Eastern Region opened proceedings on the desertion of a serviceman based on media reports and assigned the investigation to the Bureau.

The next day, the brigade also appointed an internal investigation, which found that the soldier "committed actions that bear signs of a criminal offense.

"It has been preliminarily established that in early September, the serviceman was sent to the hospital for a medical examination by the Preliminary Military Commission, but he did not actually undergo the examination and did not stay in the medical institution, and after the expiration of the specified period of the Preliminary Military Commission, he did not return to the place of service and was actually hiding from law enforcement for two weeks," the SBI said.

After reviewing the case file and a series of procedural actions, SBI investigators detained the serviceman on suspicion of unauthorized leaving of a military unit committed with the intent to evade military service under martial law (under Part 4 of Article 408 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years.

