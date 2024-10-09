ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
February 28, 02:48 PM • 141231 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 141114 views
February 28, 05:55 PM • 93482 views
February 28, 06:08 PM • 108529 views
February 28, 06:35 PM • 110643 views
Actual people
Actual places
SBI detains serviceman of the 56th Separate Mechanized Brigade who publicly stated about the CWS

SBI detains serviceman of the 56th Separate Mechanized Brigade who publicly stated about the CWS

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 9730 views

Law enforcers detained a soldier of the 56th Separate Mechanized Brigade who publicly announced that he was leaving the military unit. The soldier had been hiding from law enforcement for two weeks after allegedly being sent for a medical examination.

Law enforcers detained a soldier of the 56th Separate Mechanized Brigade who publicly announced that he was leaving the military unit. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Sources of UNN reported that it was Serhiy Gnezdilov. 

SBI officers detained a serviceman of the 56th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade who had left the military unit without permission and reported it via social media on September 21

- the SBI said in a statement.

On September 23, 2024, the Donetsk Special Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Eastern Region opened proceedings on the desertion of a serviceman based on media reports and assigned the investigation to the Bureau. 

The next day, the brigade also appointed an internal investigation, which found that the soldier "committed actions that bear signs of a criminal offense.

"It has been preliminarily established that in early September, the serviceman was sent to the hospital for a medical examination by the Preliminary Military Commission, but he did not actually undergo the examination and did not stay in the medical institution, and after the expiration of the specified period of the Preliminary Military Commission, he did not return to the place of service and was actually hiding from law enforcement for two weeks," the SBI said. 

After reviewing the case file and a series of procedural actions, SBI investigators detained the serviceman on suspicion of unauthorized leaving of a military unit committed with the intent to evade military service under martial law (under Part 4 of Article 408 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years.

Verkhovna Rada approves exemption of servicemen from liability for first UAU and desertion20.08.24, 15:11 • 27123 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
donetskDonetsk

