Satellite image confirms the scale of the fire on the territory of the Platonovskaya oil depot of the Russian Federation

After the UAV attack, an explosion occurred in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation, then a tank caught fire. A satellite image of the fire appeared today, UNN reports with reference to Planet.com and Radio Liberty.

Details

The fire at the Platonovskaya oil depot in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation, which arose after the drone attack, is displayed on a satellite image Planet.com - according to Radio Liberty, the picture is dated June 20, it was taken in the morning.

Earlier, RosSMI reported that several drones attacked the Platonovskaya oil depot in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation, after which the reservoir caught fire, while the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claimed that Russian air defense systems allegedly intercepted several drones over several regions.

Recall

An unknown drone crashed into one of the largest Russian enterprises for the production of gunpowder. This happened after a recent fire at an oil depot in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.