SAPO prosecutor: MP Odarchenko may be abroad

People's Deputy Andriy Odarchenko, who is suspected of bribing a high-ranking official of the State Agency for Reconstruction, may have left Ukraine through Zakarpattia region because he had a close relationship with the former head of the Zakarpattia RMA Viktor Mykyta. This was stated by the SAPO prosecutor during a court hearing of the HACC, UNN reports.

There is operational information that he (Odarchenko - ed.) is currently abroad - said the prosecutor.

She noted that Odarchenko had previously surrendered his foreign passports.

In my petitions for the extension of his duties, I have referred every time to the fact that he, as a people's deputy, could have established contacts during his long stay in the Zakarpattia region, when he went there at Stefanchuk's urging to stay in Kyiv and he told me how close he was with Mykyta (the then head of the Zakarpattia RSA - ed.). We have reason to believe that in the Transcarpathian region he could have established contacts that helped him to leave - said the prosecutor.

The lawyers in court said that they did not know where their client was and had not communicated with him for the last two days. The HACCU initiated Odarchenko's subpoena and will consider tomorrow a motion to forfeit bail and put him on the international wanted list.

Last November, the SAPO and the NABU served suspicion on MP Andriy Odarchenko of bribing a senior official of the State Agency for Reconstruction.

In this regard, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested MP Andriy Odarchenko with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 15 million.

Subsequently, Odarchenko was released on bail in the amount of UAH 15 million.