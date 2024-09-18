SAPO prosecutor: MP Odarchenko may be abroad

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: "You will never be alone"

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
SAPO prosecutor: MP Odarchenko may be abroad

SAPO prosecutor: MP Odarchenko may be abroad

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12593 views

The SAPO prosecutor said that MP Andriy Odarchenko, suspected of bribing an official, may have left Ukraine via Zakarpattia. The HACC initiated the summons of Odarchenko and will consider a request for his international arrest.

People's Deputy Andriy Odarchenko, who is suspected of bribing a high-ranking official of the State Agency for Reconstruction, may have left Ukraine through Zakarpattia region because he had a close relationship with the former head of the Zakarpattia RMA Viktor Mykyta. This was stated by the SAPO prosecutor during a court hearing of the HACC, UNN reports.

Details

There is operational information that he (Odarchenko - ed.) is currently abroad

- said the prosecutor.

She noted that Odarchenko had previously surrendered his foreign passports.

In my petitions for the extension of his duties, I have referred every time to the fact that he, as a people's deputy, could have established contacts during his long stay in the Zakarpattia region, when he went there at Stefanchuk's urging to stay in Kyiv and he told me how close he was with Mykyta (the then head of the Zakarpattia RSA - ed.). We have reason to believe that in the Transcarpathian region he could have established contacts that helped him to leave

 - said the prosecutor.

The lawyers in court said that they did not know where their client was and had not communicated with him for the last two days. The HACCU initiated Odarchenko's subpoena and will consider tomorrow a motion to forfeit bail and put him on the international wanted list.

Recall

Last November, the SAPO and the NABU served suspicion on MP Andriy Odarchenko of bribing a senior official of the State Agency for Reconstruction.

In this regard, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested MP Andriy Odarchenko with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 15 million.

Subsequently, Odarchenko was released on bail in the amount of UAH 15 million.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

