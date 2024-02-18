Russia's strike on Sloviansk: a dead man found under the rubble of a destroyed school

On February 17, a guard at a local school was killed in an enemy attack on Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast. His body was found under the rubble of the school, which was destroyed by a shelling. This was reported by the Sloviansk City Military Administration on Sunday, according to UNN.

Details

Reportedly, during a massive Russian missile strike on Sloviansk , the building of school No. 18, which housed a social canteen, a steadfastness center, and one of the humanitarian aid distribution points, was hit.

The search is now complete.

"Under the rubble of the destroyed school, we found the body of a dead man - a guard of the educational institution. He was 65 years old," said Vadym Lyakh, head of Sloviansk city police department.

According to the IBA, the total number of civilian victims of Russian aggression on the territory of the Slavic community is 50.

Earlier, UNN reported that a person was being searched for under the rubble in Sloviansk.

In Kramatorsk, 2 killed and 2 wounded as a result of the Russian attack the day before.