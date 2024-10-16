Russia's strike on an industrial facility in Ternopil region: the consequences
Kyiv • UNN
A large-scale fire broke out in Ternopil region as a result of a nighttime Russian attack on an industrial facility. Rescuers quickly localized and extinguished the fire, and there were no casualties.
In Ternopil region, rescuers localized and extinguished a large-scale fire that started as a result of an enemy attack on an industrial facility. No one was killed or injured. The consequences of the attack were shown by the State Emergency Service in Telegram, UNN reports.
During a night attack, the enemy struck at one of the industrial facilities in Ternopil region, causing a large-scale fire. [45 rescuers and 12 units of special equipment of the State Emergency Service and 12 police officers on 4 units of special equipment were involved in the aftermath. The fire was quickly localized and eliminated. No one was killed or injured
Ukrainian air defense destroyed 51 enemy drones in different regions16.10.24, 07:41 • 20612 views