Russia's missile attack on Kharkiv has claimed 9 lives: another victim found under the rubble

The body of a man has been found and is being unblocked from the rubble of a 5-story building in Kharkiv that was destroyed by a Russian missile on January 23. The death toll has risen to 9, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Rescuers have found and are currently unblocking a human body from the rubble of a five-story building in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. The gender and other data will be released later. The death toll has increased to 9 people," the prosecutor's office said on Telegram.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

