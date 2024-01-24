Russia's missile attack on Kharkiv has claimed 9 lives: another victim found under the rubble

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 102464 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112943 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143165 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139827 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177495 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172120 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284569 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178276 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167289 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148875 views

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 41850 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 74335 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 34345 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 44779 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 64495 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 102464 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284569 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251827 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236914 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262103 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 64495 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 143165 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107363 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107326 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123400 views
Russia's missile attack on Kharkiv has claimed 9 lives: another victim found under the rubble

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26929 views

The death toll has risen to 9 as a result of a rocket attack on a 5-story building in Kharkiv, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reports. The search and rescue operation continues.

The body of a man has been found and is being unblocked from the rubble of a 5-story building in Kharkiv that was destroyed by a Russian missile on January 23. The death toll has risen to 9, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Rescuers have found and are currently unblocking a human body from the rubble of a five-story building in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. The gender and other data will be released later. The death toll has increased to 9 people," the prosecutor's office said on Telegram.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Russia's evening attack on Kharkiv: 9 injured, four of them hospitalized24.01.24, 08:39 • 28639 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

