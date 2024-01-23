Russia's attack on Kyiv: the occupiers launched a combined attack on the city using cruise missiles and ballistic missiles

Russian troops launched a combined attack on Kyiv this morning. First, cruise missiles were launched, and then, probably, ballistic missiles. This was reported by Mykhailo Shamanov, a spokesman for the KIA, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

"We know that the capital was attacked with a combined strike. First, cruise missiles X-101, X-555 were launched from the Caspian Sea, and then there was probably ballistics. Most likely, it was Iskanders," Shamanov said.

He added that the Air Force will provide accurate data.

Recall

In the morning, the Russian army launched a massive attack on Ukraine. Explosions were heard in Kyiv, and air defense was activated.

One woman was killed and four people were wounded in the morning shelling of Kyiv.