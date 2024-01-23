Russia's attack on Kyiv: 20 injured reported, three children hospitalized

As a result of a rocket attack by Russian troops on Kyiv, 20 people have been injured, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

As of this hour, 20 people have been injured in the capital as a result of the Russian missile attack. Of these, 13 are hospitalized, including three children. One 13-year-old boy and six adult victims were treated on the spot. One woman was resuscitated. She is in a serious condition in the intensive care unit, but is alive - Klitschko said on Telegram.

Recall

On January 23, Russian troops launched another combined missile attack on Ukraine. There was damage and casualties in Kyiv, Kyiv and Dnipropetrovs'k regions, Kharkiv and Kharkiv region. 21 out of 41 missiles launched by the Russian army were destroyed.