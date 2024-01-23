Russia's attack on Kharkiv has already claimed six lives

In Kharkiv, the body of a 21-year-old woman was unblocked from the rubble of a building damaged by the Russian attack. Thus, the number of victims of the attack by Russian troops on Kharkiv has increased to six, said the head of the OVA Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, another 21-year-old woman died as a result of Russian strikes. Rescuers unblock the body of the deceased from the rubble of the house. A total of 6 people were killed in the morning shelling of Kharkiv - wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.

Earlier, 5 dead and 57 wounded were reported as a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv.