Russians wound two more residents of Donetsk region overnight
Kyiv • UNN
Two residents of Donetsk region were injured as a result of Russian shelling on January 9.
Two people were injured in Donetsk region as a result of shelling by Russian troops on January 9. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.
On January 9, Russians wounded 2 residents of Donetsk region - in Avdiivka and New York
AddendumAddendum
The total number of Russian casualties in Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.
The enemy fired at more than 17 settlements in Kharkiv region over the last day, hit the regional center with two S-300 missiles10.01.24, 08:51 • 32169 views