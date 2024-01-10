Russians wound two more residents of Donetsk region overnight

Two people were injured in Donetsk region as a result of shelling by Russian troops on January 9. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

On January 9, Russians wounded 2 residents of Donetsk region - in Avdiivka and New York - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

AddendumAddendum

The total number of Russian casualties in Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.

The enemy fired at more than 17 settlements in Kharkiv region over the last day, hit the regional center with two S-300 missiles