During the night, an assault group of invaders tried to get to the area of the aggregate plant in Vovchansk, but was detected by Ukrainian defenders in time and destroyed. UNN reports this with reference to the OTU "Kharkiv".

In Vovchansk, the enemy continues assault operations in the area of multi-storey buildings. During the night, an assault group of occupants tried to get to the area of the Aggregate Plant, but was detected by Ukrainian defenders in time and destroyed, - the statement said.

It is reported that in the area of the settlement of Hlyvkyi, the deep movement of enemy personnel is sporadic due to the high activity of the strike UAVs of the Defense Forces. There are cases of refusal of the Russian army to perform combat missions.

Near Lukianytsia, the enemy regrouped the assault groups of the 7th separate motorized rifle regiment of the 11th Army Corps and changed the positions of mortar crews. In the vicinity of Starytsia, the movement of enemy personnel is sporadic, with the aim of evacuating sanitary losses and providing logistical support, - the statement said.

It is also reported that the enemy is building up the electronic warfare system and reinforcing the advanced positions with ASG units near the village of Tykhove.

Addendum

On August 25, Vitaliy Sarantsev , a spokesman for the Kharkiv Regional Military District, reportedthat a Russian unit had been blocked at the aggregate plant in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, for several months.

Commenting on the enemy's plans to bring Chechen special forces "Akhmat" to Vovchansk, Sarantsev said that this unit would be carrying out its PR activities and would not perform any serious combat mission.