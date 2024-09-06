Russians strike in Sumy region: one person killed, a child among the wounded

In the afternoon, on September 6, Russian troops conducted another air strike on the civilian infrastructure of the border of Sumy region. This was stated by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports .

Details

According to the investigation, on September 6, at about 3 p.m., Russians dropped three guided bombs on the civilian infrastructure of Krasnopillia.

A woman was killed in her own home, and four other people were injured, including a 15-year-old girl. About 15 private houses were damaged.

Under the procedural supervision of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - law enforcement officers summarized.

Currently, prosecutors in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies are documenting the consequences of the shelling.

Recall

Russian troops shelled Sumy region, causing fires in the private sector and forest. Rescuers, despite repeated shelling, extinguished the fires in populated areas and on 4 hectares of forest floor.