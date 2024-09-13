Russians strengthen the coast guard in the occupied Crimea and increase the number of radars - “ATESH”

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115338 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117876 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 192066 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150165 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150957 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142086 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195138 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112346 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184267 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104981 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 49220 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 75932 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 72201 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 46332 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 52982 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 192067 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195138 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184268 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211232 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199570 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148388 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147759 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151954 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142962 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159450 views
Russians strengthen the coast guard in the occupied Crimea and increase the number of radars - “ATESH”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17842 views

Ukrainian guerrillas report strengthening the coast guard in the occupied Crimea. Military boats are patrolling around the clock, and mobile radar stations are being installed on ships.

Russian occupation forces in Crimea are strengthening the coast guard. In addition, ships are increasingly equipped with mobile radars. This was stated by Ukrainian guerrillas from the underground movement "ATESH", UNN reports .

Details 

Partisans conducted reconnaissance of the coast and bays of Sevastopol. It was found that the bays are almost empty, most ships have left the Crimean ports and only occasionally appear in local waters.

Nevertheless, the coast guard has been reinforced with military boats that conduct round-the-clock patrols, actively monitoring the possible appearance of unmanned boats in coastal waters. Instead of air defense systems, ships are actively deploying mobile radars to protect the entire peninsula, which are also disclosed by our agents

- told in “ATESH”

ATES agents discovered special equipment of the Russian Armed Forces and CBRN sites in the occupied Crimea22.08.24, 13:47 • 20840 views

Recall

In the summer, the ATES guerrillas claimed that Russians were increasing the number of defensive positions along the coast of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

