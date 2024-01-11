Russians shelled Dnipropetrovs'k region with heavy artillery

On the evening of January 10, Russian troops attacked the Marhanets community in the Nikopol region with heavy artillery. Around midnight, the district center was shelled. No one was killed or injured. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

Late in the evening, the occupiers attacked the Marhanets community in the Nikopol region. Around midnight, they shelled the district center. Heavy artillery was used in both places. Fortunately, people were not injured said the head of the OBA.

He added that the night was relatively calm in other areas of Dnipropetrovs'k region. Although there was air raid alert, there were no enemy attacks.

