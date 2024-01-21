Russians shell community in Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones - OVO

On the night of January 21, the Russian army attacked the Marhanets community of the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones and artillery. Five houses, two sheds and a garage were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

Terrible sounds of war... After midnight, they were heard again in the Marhanets community in the Nikopol region. Because the Russians attacked with heavy artillery. They also sent 2 kamikaze drones there Lysak said.

A power line was damaged in Marganets. More than 11,000 homes were without power. Most of the families have already had their power restored. There are no known casualties as a result of the attack.

