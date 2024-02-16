russians set up morgues in schools near Donetsk

Near Donetsk, russians are deploying morgues in schools due to high losses of personnel near Avdiivka. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, morgues in Donetsk are overcrowded due to a significant number of "meat assaults" organized by the occupiers in the Avdiivka sector.

The enemy, trying to occupy the city, suffers disproportionate losses relative to the meters that the Ukrainian defenders allow them to advance.

Add

In the direction of Avdiivka itself, from the temporarily occupied territories, mobile crematoria deployed by the russian military were detected.

Russians suffer record losses trying to capture Avdiivka - National Resistance Center