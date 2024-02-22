$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 41133 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 160659 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 95458 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 334788 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 274360 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 204269 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 239114 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253448 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159550 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372562 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Russians in the occupied territories threaten to take away housing from locals who have not re-registered it in accordance with Russian law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21918 views

Russians occupying Ukrainian territories threaten to confiscate housing from local residents who have not re-registered their property in accordance with Russian law.

Russians in the occupied territories threaten to take away housing from locals who have not re-registered it in accordance with Russian law

During inspections of residents of the temporarily occupied territories, Russians demand re-registration of real estate, threatening to take away their homes. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports .

The occupiers continue to raid the TOT, checking phones for cooperation with the Defense Forces and for Russian passports,

- the statement reads.

Details

It is noted that recently, more and more attention has been paid to the execution of documents in accordance with Russian law. If real estate is not registered in accordance with the enemy's requirements, it is threatened to be confiscated and given to the Russian military or to Russians who have come to work for the TOT.

Recall

Russian occupiers in the temporarily occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia region threaten to confiscate agricultural machinery from farmers without Russian documents. Farmers are offered to re-register their equipment and obtain a Russian passport, otherwise their equipment will be seized and leased to more "loyal" farmers.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
