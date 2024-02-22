Russians in the occupied territories threaten to take away housing from locals who have not re-registered it in accordance with Russian law

During inspections of residents of the temporarily occupied territories, Russians demand re-registration of real estate, threatening to take away their homes. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports .

The occupiers continue to raid the TOT, checking phones for cooperation with the Defense Forces and for Russian passports, - the statement reads.

Details

It is noted that recently, more and more attention has been paid to the execution of documents in accordance with Russian law. If real estate is not registered in accordance with the enemy's requirements, it is threatened to be confiscated and given to the Russian military or to Russians who have come to work for the TOT.

Recall

Russian occupiers in the temporarily occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia region threaten to confiscate agricultural machinery from farmers without Russian documents. Farmers are offered to re-register their equipment and obtain a Russian passport, otherwise their equipment will be seized and leased to more "loyal" farmers.