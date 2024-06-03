Russians in the morning fired at a school and destroyed a house in Tomina Balka in the Kherson region: there is a victim

This Morning, on June 3, the Russian military shelled the village of Tomina Balka in the Belozersk community of the Kherson region, in particular, damaged a local school and destroyed a residential building. As a result of enemy shelling, one person was injured. About it UNN reports with reference to the head of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin and the press service of the regional administration.

In the morning, the Russian military fired at a school in Tomina Balka of the Belozerskaya community. as a result of enemy strikes in the educational institution, the facade, educational premises were damaged, and windows were broken - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to the head of the RMA, there were no injuries among local residents.

The Kherson RMA later said that the invaders destroyed a residential building in Tomina Balka.

As a result of the enemy strike, a local resident born in 1953 was injured. The man received a concussion, back contusion, explosive and traumatic brain injuries.

The ambulance crew provided the victim with medical assistance on the spot.

The RMA also reported that two people were injured last night as a result of the Russian shelling of Belozerka.

A 54-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man who were in the garden were hit by the enemy. Today, the victims went to the hospital. They were diagnosed with explosive injuries.

