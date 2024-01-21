Russians have begun to advance more intensively at the front, but are suffering more losses - British intelligence

Over the past two weeks, the intensity of Russian offensives at the front has increased. However, the number of Russian casualties has also increased. This is stated in an intelligence report released by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

As noted, on January 19, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the number of Russian attacks on the frontline increased by 27 percent compared to the previous day.

Additional data from the General Staff comparing the period from January 14 to 18 with the previous five-day period confirms this fact.

During these five days, the number of Russian military equipment losses increased by 88 percent, and the number of Russian tanks losses increased by 95 percent. The number of Russian casualties over the same period also reportedly increased by 15 percent.

These data indicate a steady increase in the intensity of Russian offensives along the entire front over the past two weeks. The key factor contributing to this is most likely the frozen ground, which allows armored vehicles to move across the terrain - British intelligence said.

Addendum

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 22 to January 21, 24 have already reached about 376,030 people, 6181 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment.