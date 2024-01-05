Russians fired almost 200 times in Zaporizhzhia region overnight, attacking with 55 drones

Russian occupants fired 199 times at the settlements of Zaporizhzhia region yesterday, including 55 UAV attacks. There were no casualties, but there was damage to residential buildings and infrastructure. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko, UNN reports.

Russia-backed militants struck 199 times in 17 localities of Zaporizhzhya region yesterday - Malashko wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to him, 55 enemy drones attacked Gulyaypole, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Malynivka, Poltava, Novodarivka, Charivne, Novoandriivka, Levadne and Kamianske. The occupants shelled Orikhiv and Novodarivka from the air, and also fired at Gulyaypole, Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka with multiple rocket launchers.

There were 139 enemy artillery attacks on the territory of Huliaipol, Robotyne, Charivne, Chervone, Chervone, Levadne, Poltavka, Pyatikhatky, Kamianske, Mali Shcherbaky and other frontline towns and villages.

There were 8 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured - said Malashko.

