Russians fired 639 shells in Kherson region: critical infrastructure hit, one casualty

Over the past day, Russian troops fired 125 times at Kherson region, including at critical infrastructure facilities in Kherson and the district, and one person was killed and 7 wounded. This was reported on Friday by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Over the past day, the enemy made 125 attacks, firing 639 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad, tanks, aircraft and UAVs, including 4 Shahed missiles. The enemy fired 31 shells at the city of Kherson. (...) One person died and 7 others were wounded as a result of Russian aggression - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements; critical infrastructure facilities in Kherson and Kherson district; and a humanitarian aid warehouse in Beryslav district.

Russians shell Kherson region with mortars and drones, one wounded