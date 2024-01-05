Russians fired 639 shells in Kherson region: critical infrastructure hit, one casualty

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 102152 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112683 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142855 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139595 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177410 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172097 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284464 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178272 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167281 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148870 views

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 40732 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 73310 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 33150 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 43559 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 63160 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 102152 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284464 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251734 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236820 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262018 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 63160 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 142855 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107314 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107280 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123356 views
Actual
Russians fired 639 shells in Kherson region: critical infrastructure hit, one casualty

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 115247 views

During the day, Russian troops fired 125 times at Kherson region, killing one person and wounding seven.

Over the past day, Russian troops fired 125 times at Kherson region, including at critical infrastructure facilities in Kherson and the district, and one person was killed and 7 wounded. This was reported on Friday by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Over the past day, the enemy made 125 attacks, firing 639 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad, tanks, aircraft and UAVs, including 4 Shahed missiles. The enemy fired 31 shells at the city of Kherson. (...) One person died and 7 others were wounded as a result of Russian aggression

- Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements; critical infrastructure facilities in Kherson and Kherson district; and a humanitarian aid warehouse in Beryslav district.

Russians shell Kherson region with mortars and drones, one wounded04.01.24, 18:48 • 28489 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

