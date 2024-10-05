Russians fired 61 times at the border areas of Sumy region: three people were wounded

During the day, Russians fired 61 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 108 explosions were registered. Three civilians were injured. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.

Mykolaiv, Khotyn, Miropil, Bilopil, River, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Novoslobid, Shalyhyne, Esman, Svesa, and Seredyna-Bud communities were shelled, - the statement said.

Bilopilska community: 1 UAS was launched (2 explosions), FPV drone strikes (2 explosions), artillery shelling (12 explosions), mortar shelling (9 explosions).

Velykopysarivska community: launches of unexploded ordnance (2 explosions), artillery shelling (14 explosions), and the dropping of explosive ordnance from UAVs (2 explosions) were recorded.

Krasnopilska community: Russians dropped 2 mines on the territory of the community. There were also FPV drone strikes (2 explosions).

Khotyn community: the enemy fired from artillery (3 explosions).

Seredyna Budka community: FPV drone attack (3 explosions).

Esman community: FPV drone strikes (14 explosions), launch of a UAS (2 explosions).

Sveska community: FPV drone strikes (6 explosions) and mortar shelling (4 explosions) were recorded.

Miropilska community: a CAB attack (3 explosions), artillery shelling (10 explosions).

Mykolaiv community: there were strikes with Lancet barrage munitions (1 explosion), FPV drone strikes (4 explosions).

River community: an explosive ordnance was dropped from a UAV (2 explosions). As a result of one of the shelling 3 civilians were wounded.

Novoslobidska community: FPV drone strike (1 explosion).

Shalyhynska community: FPV drone strikes (3 explosions) and mortar shelling (4 explosions) were recorded.

