Russians fired 61 times at the border areas of Sumy region: three people were wounded

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 50467 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101588 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164118 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136272 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142219 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138605 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180816 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112024 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171659 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104725 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141163 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141037 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 93134 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108472 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110584 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164118 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180816 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171659 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199060 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188047 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141037 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141163 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146056 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137520 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154444 views
Actual
Russians fired 61 times at the border areas of Sumy region: three people were wounded

Russians fired 61 times at the border areas of Sumy region: three people were wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34269 views

Russian troops fired 61 times at the border areas of Sumy region, 108 explosions were recorded.

During the day, Russians fired 61 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 108 explosions were registered. Three civilians were injured. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.

Mykolaiv, Khotyn, Miropil, Bilopil, River, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Novoslobid, Shalyhyne, Esman, Svesa, and Seredyna-Bud communities were shelled,

- the statement said.

Bilopilska community: 1 UAS was launched (2 explosions), FPV drone strikes (2 explosions), artillery shelling (12 explosions), mortar shelling (9 explosions).

Velykopysarivska community: launches of unexploded ordnance (2 explosions), artillery shelling (14 explosions), and the dropping of explosive ordnance from UAVs (2 explosions) were recorded.

Krasnopilska community: Russians dropped 2 mines on the territory of the community. There were also FPV drone strikes (2 explosions).

Khotyn community: the enemy fired from artillery (3 explosions).

Seredyna Budka community: FPV drone attack (3 explosions).

Esman community: FPV drone strikes (14 explosions), launch of a UAS (2 explosions).

Sveska community: FPV drone strikes (6 explosions) and mortar shelling (4 explosions) were recorded.

Miropilska community: a CAB attack (3 explosions), artillery shelling (10 explosions).

Mykolaiv community: there were strikes with Lancet barrage munitions (1 explosion), FPV drone strikes (4 explosions).

River community: an explosive ordnance was dropped from a UAV (2 explosions). As a result of one of the shelling 3 civilians were wounded.

Novoslobidska community: FPV drone strike (1 explosion).

Shalyhynska community: FPV drone strikes (3 explosions) and mortar shelling (4 explosions) were recorded.

Recall

In the River community of Sumy region, the Russian military dropped an explosive device from a drone on a bus. The attack injured three civilians and damaged the vehicle.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising