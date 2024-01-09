Russians dropped a bomb on a village in Kharkiv region in the morning: the village council and residential buildings were damaged

ukenru
Russian troops shelled the village of Slobozhanske in Kharkiv region, damaging buildings and nearly hitting power workers.

In the morning of January 9, Russian troops shelled the village of Slobozhanske in Kharkiv region. Preliminary, the Russian army dropped a bomb. There is damage. Power engineers came under fire, but they were not injured. UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General. 

According to the investigation, in the morning of January 9, the occupants shelled Slobozhanske village. The village council building and residential buildings were damaged. Power engineers who were carrying out repairs came under fire. They were not injured. Preliminary, the attack was caused by an air bomb

- the OGP said in a statement.

Addendum

On January 8, at about 22:30, the Russian military also shelled Vesele village. Private households were partially destroyed. According to preliminary data, the enemy fired at the village from a tank.

Under the procedural supervision of the Dergachiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, pre-trial investigations were initiated into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier, UNN reported that an air bomb exploded 200 meters from the power company's team in Kharkiv region. 

