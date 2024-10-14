Russians attacked Novooleksandrivka in Kherson region with a drone in the morning: a man was wounded
Kyiv • UNN
In the Kherson region, Russian troops attacked Novooleksandrivka with a UAV. As a result of the explosives dropped from the drone, a 68-year-old man sustained explosive trauma and leg injuries, and was provided with medical assistance.
Details
"Around 10:00, Russian troops attacked Novooleksandrivka with a UAV. A 68-year-old man who was on the street was injured when the drone dropped explosives. He received an explosive injury and leg wounds," the statement said.
The ambulance crew provided the man with medical care on the spot.
