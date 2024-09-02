Russians attacked Kherson suburbs in the afternoon: two wounded

In Kindiytsia, a suburb of Kherson, two people were injured by enemy shelling after 1 p.m., the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko said on Monday, UNN reports.

Two victims of the enemy shelling of Kindiyka after 1 p.m. A man born in 1964 and a woman born in 1968 sustained mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds - Mrochko said on Telegram.

According to him, doctors provide them with the necessary assistance.