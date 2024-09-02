Russians attacked Kherson suburbs in the afternoon: two wounded
Kyiv • UNN
In Kindiytsia, a suburb of Kherson, two people were injured by enemy shelling after 13:00. A man born in 1964 and a woman born in 1968 sustained mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds and are receiving medical assistance.
the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko said on Monday, UNN reports.
According to him, doctors provide them with the necessary assistance.