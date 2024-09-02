Russians attacked Kherson suburbs in the afternoon: two wounded

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 126365 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 131072 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 215315 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 162273 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 158253 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145271 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 207534 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112638 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 195094 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105212 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 100935 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 81671 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 106283 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 103081 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 68151 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 215315 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 207534 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 195094 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 221523 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 209265 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 39294 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 52184 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153831 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152857 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156808 views
Russians attacked Kherson suburbs in the afternoon: two wounded

Russians attacked Kherson suburbs in the afternoon: two wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17456 views

In Kindiytsia, a suburb of Kherson, two people were injured by enemy shelling after 13:00. A man born in 1964 and a woman born in 1968 sustained mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds and are receiving medical assistance.

In Kindiytsia, a suburb of Kherson, two people were injured by enemy shelling after 1 p.m., the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko said on Monday, UNN reports.

Two victims of the enemy shelling of Kindiyka after 1 p.m. A man born in 1964 and a woman born in 1968 sustained mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds

- Mrochko said on Telegram.

According to him, doctors provide them with the necessary assistance.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

