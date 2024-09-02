ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 126295 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 130982 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 215148 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 162188 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 158194 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145252 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 207428 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112637 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 195003 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105211 views

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 100859 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 81132 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 106194 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 102990 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 67551 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 215148 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 207428 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 195003 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 221438 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 209184 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 38984 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 51945 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153800 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152832 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156786 views
Actual
Russians are trying to hide the low turnout at the “local elections” in occupied Crimea - National Resistance Center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16245 views

The occupying authorities of Crimea introduced “early voting” before the September 8 “elections” due to the lack of interest of the population. More than 300,000 “voters” were registered, mostly state employees and soldiers, to ensure turnout.

The occupation authorities of Crimea have introduced “early voting” to somehow cover up the absence of people at the so-called elections to be held on September 8. This was stated by the Center of National Resistance, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that on September 8, a show, which the Russians call “elections,” is to take place on the peninsula in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

However, the local population shows no interest in this farce. Therefore, the Russians are once again organizing “early voting” to hide the absence of people at the polls

- explained in the Resistance. 

Thus, the occupiers registered more than 300 thousand voters for this “early voting”, most of whom are state employees and soldiers.

The National Resistance Center emphasizes that it is they who will “make a turnout” and ensure the results of the gauleiters.

Recall

Russians plan to hold “local elections” in occupied Crimea on September 8. The Center of National Resistance calls to ignore these elections and report collaborators participating in them.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

