Russians are trying to hide the low turnout at the “local elections” in occupied Crimea - National Resistance Center

The occupation authorities of Crimea have introduced “early voting” to somehow cover up the absence of people at the so-called elections to be held on September 8. This was stated by the Center of National Resistance, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that on September 8, a show, which the Russians call “elections,” is to take place on the peninsula in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

However, the local population shows no interest in this farce. Therefore, the Russians are once again organizing “early voting” to hide the absence of people at the polls - explained in the Resistance.

Thus, the occupiers registered more than 300 thousand voters for this “early voting”, most of whom are state employees and soldiers.

The National Resistance Center emphasizes that it is they who will “make a turnout” and ensure the results of the gauleiters.

Recall

Russians plan to hold “local elections” in occupied Crimea on September 8. The Center of National Resistance calls to ignore these elections and report collaborators participating in them.