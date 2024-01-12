Russians are storming in all directions: 68 combat engagements took place over the last day - General Staff

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 101997 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112611 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142753 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139535 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177376 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172083 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284407 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178269 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167279 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148866 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 40262 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 72862 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 32661 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 43003 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 62512 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 101978 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284399 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251676 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236761 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261970 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 62512 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 142744 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107290 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107257 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123335 views
Russians are storming in all directions: 68 combat engagements took place over the last day - General Staff

Russians are storming in all directions: 68 combat engagements took place over the last day - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33642 views

Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions 68 times, launching 2 missile and 43 air strikes, while Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous attacks along the eastern and southern fronts.

Russian invaders continue to advance in the east and south of the country. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Friday, Russians stormed the positions of our troops 68 times. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine told about the current situation, UNN reports.

Over the last day, 68 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 2 missile and 43 air strikes, fired 25 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities.

- said the General Staff.

Details

Hostile activity was recorded in almost all sectors of the frontline over the last day. In particular, in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Shakhtarsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson sectors.

It is noted that the enemy is actively using aircraft and FPV quadcopters, conducting assault operations with the support of armored vehicles.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains challenging.

In the Kupyansk sector, the Defense Forces repelled six attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Liman sector, our defenders repelled four attacks near Makiivka, Luhansk region, and Hryhorivka, Vesele, Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled four enemy attacks near Andriivka and Klishchiyivka in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks near Avdiivka and another 16 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Maryinka sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks south of Zolota Niva and west of Staromayorsk in Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, our defenders repelled 5 attacks near Robotyno, Zaporizhzhia region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to regain the lost ground.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, during the day, the enemy carried out 8 unsuccessful assault operations. Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold their positions and inflict significant losses on the enemy.

Optional

The aviation of the Defense Forces practiced 21 times against the enemy. Along the way, they destroyed 4 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

The missile troops hit 6 Russian positions with weapons and military equipment, one control center, one artillery system,  2 enemy air defense and electronic warfare systems. They also destroyed another ammunition depot of the invaders.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War

