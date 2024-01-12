Russians are storming in all directions: 68 combat engagements took place over the last day - General Staff

Russian invaders continue to advance in the east and south of the country. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Friday, Russians stormed the positions of our troops 68 times. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine told about the current situation, UNN reports.

Over the last day, 68 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 2 missile and 43 air strikes, fired 25 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities. - said the General Staff.

Details

Hostile activity was recorded in almost all sectors of the frontline over the last day. In particular, in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Shakhtarsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson sectors.

It is noted that the enemy is actively using aircraft and FPV quadcopters, conducting assault operations with the support of armored vehicles.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains challenging.

In the Kupyansk sector, the Defense Forces repelled six attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Liman sector, our defenders repelled four attacks near Makiivka, Luhansk region, and Hryhorivka, Vesele, Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled four enemy attacks near Andriivka and Klishchiyivka in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks near Avdiivka and another 16 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Maryinka sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks south of Zolota Niva and west of Staromayorsk in Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, our defenders repelled 5 attacks near Robotyno, Zaporizhzhia region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to regain the lost ground.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, during the day, the enemy carried out 8 unsuccessful assault operations. Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold their positions and inflict significant losses on the enemy.

Optional

The aviation of the Defense Forces practiced 21 times against the enemy. Along the way, they destroyed 4 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

The missile troops hit 6 Russian positions with weapons and military equipment, one control center, one artillery system, 2 enemy air defense and electronic warfare systems. They also destroyed another ammunition depot of the invaders.