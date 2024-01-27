russian soldiers are being forced to go on an assault under the threat of execution. This was stated by the commander of the mortar platoon of the Russian Volunteer Corps, Alexey Lyovkin, in a documentary film by Online.UA about the activities of the formation, UNN reports .

Details

Levkin says he saw prisoners brought to the RDC. He says that russian prisoners from different units are going to the assault under the threat of execution.

They shoot them in front of the line. Why do they leave and don't come back? If someone doesn't comply with this order, they first inject him with heroin and take him for a medical examination. They need a certificate that he is a drug addict. After that, they can do anything with him - Levkin said.

He recounts numerous cases of executions, torture, and rape that are deliberately done in public to intimidate others.

The commander of the RDC sabotage group, Anton "Tourist," added that russian prisoners confirmed the existence of "barrage detachments" in the russian army.

I thought it was all propaganda, but the first-person accounts of the prisoners confirm that this is how it really happens - He added.

