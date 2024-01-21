Russian troops open fire 76 times in Kherson region, no casualties

During the day, the Russian military fired 76 times at the territory of Kherson region. They launched 365 shells from mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks and UAVs. Residential areas of the region's settlements were attacked. No one was killed or wounded. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports .

Details

The enemy fired 7 shells at the city of Kherson.

Russian servicemen shot at residential areas of the region's settlements.

There were no civilian casualties or injuries.

According to Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson MVA, the damage was recorded in Kherson, Antonivka, Prydniprovsky and Inzhenerne.

No one was wounded in Kherson city territorial community as a result of Russian hostile shelling over the past day.

