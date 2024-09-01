Russian troops damage a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv district: three people are wounded
The occupants struck at Lyubotyn, Kharkiv district, damaging a civilian enterprise. Three people were injured: two men aged 70 and 57 and a woman aged 59, their lives are not in danger.
On Sunday, September 1, the occupiers struck at Lyubotyn in Kharkiv district. Three people were injured at a civilian enterprise. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.
Occupants attacked Lyubotyn, Kharkiv district. A civilian enterprise was damaged,
Details
According to him, there are three victims: men aged 70 and 57, and a woman aged 59. There is no threat to the victims' lives, and doctors are providing assistance, the RMA head added.
