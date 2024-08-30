Russian troops attacked Kherson at night: a woman was injured
Kyiv • UNN
At night, Russian troops shelled the Korabelny district of Kherson. A 69-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury and contusion, she was treated on the spot.
Russian troops shelled Kherson at night, a 69-year-old woman was injured, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.
Around one in the morning, Russian troops attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson. The enemy shelling injured a 69-year-old woman who was inside the building. She received an explosive injury and contusion
The ambulance crew, as indicated, provided medical assistance to the woman on the spot.
