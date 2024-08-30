Russian troops attacked Kherson at night: a woman was injured

Russian troops shelled Kherson at night, a 69-year-old woman was injured, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Around one in the morning, Russian troops attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson. The enemy shelling injured a 69-year-old woman who was inside the building. She received an explosive injury and contusion - RMA said.

The ambulance crew, as indicated, provided medical assistance to the woman on the spot.

