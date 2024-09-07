Russian troops attacked Chernihiv region 11 times, hit Semenivka with artillery: 46 explosions in 24 hours

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118930 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121550 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 198254 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153489 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152825 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142910 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198254 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112425 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186967 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105091 views

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 69666 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 38768 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 49661 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 78132 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 56092 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 198254 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198254 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186967 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213776 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201885 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 11456 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149829 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149076 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153162 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144093 views
Russian troops attacked Chernihiv region 11 times, hit Semenivka with artillery: 46 explosions in 24 hours

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31027 views

Russian troops shelled the border of Chernihiv region 11 times, 46 explosions were recorded. The attacks targeted Semenivska and Novhorod-Siverska communities with mortars, drones, and artillery.

Russian troops fired 11 times at the border of Chernihiv region over the past day, with 46 explosions recorded. Mortars, drones, and artillery were used to strike two communities, most of them in Semenivka, the head of the Chernihiv RMA Vyacheslav Chaus and the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service reported on Saturday, UNN reported.

Details

"During the day, Russian troops attacked the border of Chernihiv region with 120 mm mortars, drones and cannon artillery. 46 explosions were recorded," the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service reported on Facebook.

In Novhorod-Siverska community, 3 explosions were recorded (probably from a UAV strike) in the direction of Hremyach and Chaikyne, and in Semenivka community, 43 explosions were recorded (probably from a 120 mm mortar, FPV drones and cannon artillery) in the vicinity of Semenivka, Mykolaivka, Orlykivka, Karpovychi and Zarichchia. 

"Semenivka community. Once again the enemy shelled the town of Semenivka with artillery. There are fires on the outskirts of the town: a house and outbuildings were burning. There were also fires caused by FPV drones in another border village of the community. In just one day, Russians fired 11 times at the border of Chernihiv region. 43 explosions were recorded," Chaus wrote on Telegram.

According to the State Border Guard Service, there is no information on deaths or injuries among the local population as a result of shelling.

The police of Chernihiv region showed photos of the consequences of enemy shelling.

Julia Shramko

War

