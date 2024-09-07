Russian troops attacked Chernihiv region 11 times, hit Semenivka with artillery: 46 explosions in 24 hours

Russian troops fired 11 times at the border of Chernihiv region over the past day, with 46 explosions recorded. Mortars, drones, and artillery were used to strike two communities, most of them in Semenivka, the head of the Chernihiv RMA Vyacheslav Chaus and the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service reported on Saturday, UNN reported.

Details

"During the day, Russian troops attacked the border of Chernihiv region with 120 mm mortars, drones and cannon artillery. 46 explosions were recorded," the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service reported on Facebook.

In Novhorod-Siverska community, 3 explosions were recorded (probably from a UAV strike) in the direction of Hremyach and Chaikyne, and in Semenivka community, 43 explosions were recorded (probably from a 120 mm mortar, FPV drones and cannon artillery) in the vicinity of Semenivka, Mykolaivka, Orlykivka, Karpovychi and Zarichchia.

"Semenivka community. Once again the enemy shelled the town of Semenivka with artillery. There are fires on the outskirts of the town: a house and outbuildings were burning. There were also fires caused by FPV drones in another border village of the community. In just one day, Russians fired 11 times at the border of Chernihiv region. 43 explosions were recorded," Chaus wrote on Telegram.

According to the State Border Guard Service, there is no information on deaths or injuries among the local population as a result of shelling.

The police of Chernihiv region showed photos of the consequences of enemy shelling.