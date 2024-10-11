Russian troops attack Kherson region: two wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Two people were injured in a Russian attack on Kherson and its suburbs. A 50-year-old man was wounded in Dniprovsky district, and a 63-year-old woman was injured in Komyshany.
In the evening of October 11, Russian troops attacked Kherson and its suburbs. At least two people were injured in the attack. This was stated in the Kherson RMA, reports UNN.
Details
In Dniprovsky district, a 50-year-old man sustained an explosive trauma and shrapnel wound to his shin as a result of a Russian UAV attack. The victim was taken to hospital
Also in the suburbs, in Komyshany” , a 63-year-old woman was injured in an enemy strike. She received an explosive injury and contusion. An ambulance crew treated her on the spot.
Recall
Russian troops launched a drone attack on Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson. A 51-year-old man was injured when explosives were dropped from the drone and taken to hospital with injuries.