Russian troops attack a resident of Kherson suburb with a drone

In Kindiytsia, a suburb of Kherson, occupation forces dropped explosives from a drone on a 58-year-old woman, she was taken to the hospital, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The occupation forces attacked a resident of Kindiyka with a drone. The enemy dropped explosives on the 58-year-old woman when she was on the street," the statement reads.

The victim was reportedly taken to a hospital with an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to her legs and arms.

