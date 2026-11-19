Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN correspondent

On Thursday, November 19, Russians launched strikes on Kyiv. One person was killed in the Podilskyi district, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported, according to UNN.

Details

Klitschko also reported that in the Shevchenkivskyi district, in the city center of the capital, UAV debris fell in an open area.

UPDATE: UNN photojournalist visited the site of the enemy strike.

Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN correspondent

We remind you

On Wednesday, November 18, debris from an enemy drone struck a 28-story residential building in Kyiv’s Pechersk district.