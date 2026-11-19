Russian strike on Kyiv on November 19: one person killed in Podilskyi District
Kyiv • UNN
Russians launched strikes on Kyiv on November 19. One person was killed in Podilskyi District, and UAV debris fell in the city center.
Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN correspondent
On Thursday, November 19, Russians launched strikes on Kyiv. One person was killed in the Podilskyi district, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported, according to UNN.
Details
Klitschko also reported that in the Shevchenkivskyi district, in the city center of the capital, UAV debris fell in an open area.
UPDATE: UNN photojournalist visited the site of the enemy strike.
We remind you
On Wednesday, November 18, debris from an enemy drone struck a 28-story residential building in Kyiv’s Pechersk district.