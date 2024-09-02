Russian troops hit Nikopol with artillery: two women were injured

On Monday, September 2, Nikopol came under Russian attack. Two women were wounded as a result of the shelling. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

Two women were injured in Nikopol as a result of enemy shelling. Doctors assess the condition of the 84-year-old woman as serious. They are doing everything possible to save her. A 59-year-old resident of - said the head of the RMA.

According to Lysak, the Russians fired half a dozen shells at the town. As a result, a two-story private house and an outbuilding caught fire. There are other destructions.

Addendum

The head of the RMA said that overnight, the region's air defense forces destroyed six Russian kamikaze drones.

Recall

Russian forces shelled Nikopol districtusing kamikaze drones and heavy artillery. The attacks continued in the evening, at night and in the morning, there were no casualties, the consequences are being investigated.