Russian troops hit Nikopol with artillery: two women were injured
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the shelling of Nikopol, two women were wounded, an 84-year-old woman is in serious condition. The Russians fired about 10 shells, damaging houses and outbuildings.
On Monday, September 2, Nikopol came under Russian attack. Two women were wounded as a result of the shelling. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.
Details
Two women were injured in Nikopol as a result of enemy shelling. Doctors assess the condition of the 84-year-old woman as serious. They are doing everything possible to save her. A 59-year-old resident of
According to Lysak, the Russians fired half a dozen shells at the town. As a result, a two-story private house and an outbuilding caught fire. There are other destructions.
Addendum
The head of the RMA said that overnight, the region's air defense forces destroyed six Russian kamikaze drones.
Recall
Russian forces shelled Nikopol districtusing kamikaze drones and heavy artillery. The attacks continued in the evening, at night and in the morning, there were no casualties, the consequences are being investigated.