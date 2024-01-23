ukenru
Russian shelling of Kharkiv: residential buildings damaged, wounded

Russian shelling of Kharkiv: residential buildings damaged, wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33841 views

Russian artillery shelling hit a suburb of Kharkiv, wounding several people, including children, and damaging residential buildings. One of the rockets even hit a gas pipeline.

Four hits from Russian shelling were recorded in the suburbs of Kharkiv, the head of the police investigation department Serhiy Bolvinov said, reports UNN.

Details

Residential buildings in the private sector were damaged. According to preliminary reports, children sustained shrapnel wounds, and one woman was also injured. In another area, Russians destroyed a sanatorium school

the statement said.

According to Bolvinov, one of the missiles hit a gas pipeline.

The enemy also shelled a health camp in Balakliya. Previously, with two S-300 missiles

the statement said.

Addendum Addendum

According to the General Staff, the enemy fired missiles at Kharkiv and Balakliya in Kharkiv region. In the morning, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack with four S300/400 anti-aircraft guided missiles.

Enemy struck a residential area in Kharkiv, a house was damaged23.01.24, 04:42 • 40878 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

