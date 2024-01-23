Enemy struck a residential area in Kharkiv, a house was damaged

In Kharkiv, Russians shelled the area of residential and civilian buildings, according to preliminary data provided by Mayor Terekhov, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, as of 04:37, one damaged house was reported. Information on whether there are any injuries is being clarified.

The first and preliminary information on the terrorist shelling of Kharkiv by the occupiers: they hit the area of residential and civilian buildings. At the moment, we know about one damaged building, information about the victims is being clarified. All relevant services are working at the scene, inspecting the area of arrivals informed the mayor of Kharkiv.

Explosions in Kharkiv, Russians strike at the city