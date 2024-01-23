Explosions in Kharkiv, Russians strike at the city

A series of explosions occurred in Kharkiv, the occupiers struck the city. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

A series of explosions in Kharkiv Terekhov wrote.

The head of the military administration of Kharkiv region, Oleh Syniehubov, also confirmed that the Russians had attacked the city.

The consequences of the enemy shelling are still unknown.

