Russians shell Kupyansk in Kharkiv region: one killed and one wounded

Russian troops shelled Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, with artillery. The attack left one dead and one wounded, said the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Sinegubov, UNN reports.

The occupants once again shelled Kupyansk with artillery. Unfortunately, one person was killed, the details are being established. Also, at this moment we know about a 66-year-old man who was wounded - wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.

According to him, a civilian car caught fire as a result of the enemy shelling, an apartment building and a shop were damaged.

Rescuers are eliminating the consequences, said Sinegubov.

Addendum

Russian forces shelled over 20 localities in Kharkiv region yesterday, killing one person and wounding one.