Russian missile attack on Kharkiv: bodies of two dead are being pulled out of the rubble - RMA

In Kharkiv, two bodies - of a man and a woman - are being unblocked from the rubble of a 5-story building hit by a Russian army on January 23, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, told UNN.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Russia's missile attack on Kharkiv has claimed 9 lives: another victim found under the rubble