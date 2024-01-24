Russian missile attack on Kharkiv: bodies of two dead are being pulled out of the rubble - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
The bodies of a man and a woman are being pulled from the rubble of a five-story building in Kharkiv that was hit by Russian army on January 23. According to reports, 9 people were killed in the shelling.
In Kharkiv, two bodies - of a man and a woman - are being unblocked from the rubble of a 5-story building hit by a Russian army on January 23, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, told UNN.
Rescuers unblock two bodies of a man and a woman from the rubble of a five-story building hit by occupants yesterday
The search and rescue operation is ongoing.
