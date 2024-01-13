Russian missile attack on Chernihiv: 15 houses, a high-rise building and shops damaged

As a result of an enemy rocket attack on the residential sector of Chernihiv this morning, after a preliminary survey, 15 private sector houses, an apartment building and 3 shops were damaged. This was reported by the acting mayor of Chernihiv, the secretary of the city council, Oleksandr Lomako, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, OSB boards have already been delivered to close the windows damaged by the attack.

Reportedly, international partners who provided targeted assistance to the victims of the August 19 missile strike will also help with the restoration of windows for the owners of the affected homes today.

Also, 14 apartments in an apartment building were damaged, mostly with minor damage to balcony frames. And 3 shops, one of which was destroyed during the hostilities in 2022, are now being rebuilt and were supposed to open in February. The most important thing is that people were not injured - Lomako wrote on Telegram.

Unfortunately, the Russians reportedly killed a dog near one of the damaged houses.

Rocket attack on the private sector in Chernihiv: law enforcement shows the consequences