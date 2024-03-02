russian journalist is to be sentenced to 8 years in prison for "fake news" about the Bucha killings

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 20111 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 67976 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 48986 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 225304 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 200075 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 179698 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 223487 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249815 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155632 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371761 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.1m/s
35%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 180351 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 67150 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 86749 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 50545 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 42851 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 21288 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 67886 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 225188 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 181707 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 200002 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 13340 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 22079 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 22525 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 43814 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 51472 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

russian journalist is to be sentenced to 8 years in prison for "fake news" about the Bucha killings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106264 views

russian journalist roman ivanov is to be imprisoned for reporting on the Bucha killings.

russian journalist is to be sentenced to 8 years in prison for "fake news" about the Bucha killings

russian journalist roman ivanov is to be sentenced to 8 years in a general regime colony for spreading "fakes" about the murders of russian soldiers in Bucha.

This is reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

The russian federation plans to sentence russian journalist roman ivanov to 8 years in a general regime colony for disseminating fake information on social media about the crimes committed by the occupiers in Bucha.

I am a journalist, and my job is to provide readers with information. I provide it. And whether it undermines the authority of the [military] or not is up to the person who received the information and analyzed it. The main task is for him to have it, to know what is happening in the world around him, what decisions are being made

- roman ivanov.

Add

The verdict will be announced on March 6.

In russia, the editor of Novaya Gazeta, sergei sokolov, was fined for an article about orphaned soldiers in Ukraine01.03.24, 00:08 • 32884 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90