russian journalist is to be sentenced to 8 years in prison for "fake news" about the Bucha killings

russian journalist roman ivanov is to be sentenced to 8 years in a general regime colony for spreading "fakes" about the murders of russian soldiers in Bucha.

This is reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

The russian federation plans to sentence russian journalist roman ivanov to 8 years in a general regime colony for disseminating fake information on social media about the crimes committed by the occupiers in Bucha.

I am a journalist, and my job is to provide readers with information. I provide it. And whether it undermines the authority of the [military] or not is up to the person who received the information and analyzed it. The main task is for him to have it, to know what is happening in the world around him, what decisions are being made - roman ivanov.

Add

The verdict will be announced on March 6.

In russia, the editor of Novaya Gazeta, sergei sokolov, was fined for an article about orphaned soldiers in Ukraine