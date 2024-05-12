Russian invasion and escalation of relations with the West have seriously limited Gazprom's activities - British intelligence

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 79591 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107011 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149887 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153969 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250247 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174126 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165387 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148326 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225857 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113059 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 34702 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 44286 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 38401 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62611 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56649 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250244 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225855 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211909 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237656 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224465 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 79561 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56649 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62611 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112887 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113787 views
Russian invasion and escalation of relations with the West have seriously limited Gazprom's activities - British intelligence

Russian invasion and escalation of relations with the West have seriously limited Gazprom's activities - British intelligence

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 99610 views

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and deteriorating relations with the West have severely constrained Gazprom's operations, resulting in the largest annual losses in 25 years and limiting its profits until at least 2030.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the further degradation of the Kremlin's relations  with the West have severely limited Gazprom's activities. the Russian energy company will receive limited profits at least until 2030, according to a new report by the British Ministry of Defense based on intelligence, UNN reports.

Details

A British intelligence report says that Gazprom, one of Russia's state-owned energy companies, has reported its largest annual loss in 25 years. In 2023, Gazprom's revenues fell by about 30%, resulting in an annual net loss of about 629 billion rubles ($6.9 billion).

The British Ministry of Defense  believes that Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the subsequent degradation of Russia's relations with the West have seriously limited Gazprom's activities. 

Gazprom's inability to fully reorient its exports away from dependence on European markets is likely to limit its profits until at least 2030

- says the British intelligence report.

It is noted that although Gazprom was able to redirect some of its trading operations to alternative markets, due to infrastructure constraints, they are likely to account for only 5-10% of the lost European sales in 2023. 

The British Ministry of Defense also believes that it is likely that an increase in future sales will depend on the construction of new export infrastructure, such as the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline.

"The high taxation of Gazprom's revenues in 2022 and 2023 has almost certainly reduced Gazprom's ability and incentives to invest in expanding its activities in alternative markets," the British intelligence service said. 

The report states that in 2023, Gazprom will pay approximately 2.5 trillion rubles (28 billion US dollars) to the Russian budget, which is about 9 percent of total government revenues. The Russian government plans to further increase the tax burden on Gazprom in 2024, which probably influenced Gazprom's decision to reduce investments in 2024 by about 15 percent

Naftogaz plans to accumulate at least 13 billion cubic meters of gas by the beginning of the heating season08.05.24, 17:22 • 16305 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarEconomyNews of the World
ministry-of-defence-united-kingdomMinistry of Defence (United Kingdom)
ukraineUkraine

